After Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, Vishnu Manchu's son Avram set to make acting debut with Kannappa

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha made her acting debut at the age of 6 with Samantha's Shaakuntalam. Now, another star kid from the Tollywood film industry is set to make acting debut. Vishnu Manchu proudly confirms the debut of his five-year-old son, Avram, in the upcoming actioner Kannappa.

Avram will be taking up the legacy of the Manchu family forward, spanning three remarkable generations, guided by the torchbearer, the legendary Indian actor Dr M Mohan Babu. As the first schedule concludes, Vishnu Manchu pens a note, "Embarking on this cinematic journey with Avram, I humbly seek blessings from all movie lovers. May 'Kannappa' become a memorable experience for everyone involved, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our family's cinematic saga."

New addition to Kannappa

Set against the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, the 90-day shoot of Kannappa features an outstanding cast that promises to make this film a cinematic masterpiece. While the cast and crew remain a mystery, fans eagerly await the announcement of this impressive ensemble.

While an official announcement is awaited, Kannappa will see biggies Mohanlal and Prabhas joining hands in this big-budget Indian epic. The upcoming film is written by Vishnu Manchu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is popularly known for his Indian television epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

In a statement, Vishnu Manchu further stated, "This venture, Kannappa holds profound meaning for me. Witnessing my son, Avram, play a pivotal role is a source of immense pride. It's more than just a film; it's the convergence of three generations of our family's cinematic journey."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire to release in new language; details inside