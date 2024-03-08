Kannappa First Look: Vishnu Manchu to play Lord Shiva's greatest devotee in upcoming epic; see movie poster

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu who is known for his dynamic films like Mosagallu and Dhee is currently preparing for his high-octane Pan-India release titled Kannappa.

The film is said to be a true Indian epic based on a real story featuring many renowned celebrities from the industry. In the recent update, makers of Kannappa have unveiled a breathtaking glimpse of Vishnu Manchu on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Makers unveil first look of Vishnu Manchu from Kannappa

On March 8, makers of the epic-thriller took to their X handle and unveiled an astounding first look poster featuring Vishnu Manchu from Kannappa. The makers shared the poster and wrote, “This Mahashivaratri, dive into the tale of Shiva's greatest devotee as we unveil the first look of #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚. Experience the journey of the bravest warrior and the biggest devotee as this epic tale comes to life".

In the poster, Vishnu was seen emerging majestically from the waterfall while targeting with a bow and arrow. The photo captures the energy of the action-packed moments while also hinting at Vishnu’s role in imitating Bhakta Kanappa's deep commitment and determination.

While expressing excitement, Vishnu shared a statement and said that Kannappa has been an incredible journey that is filled with lots of dedication and passion. He also shared that it's not just a film, it's a feeling.

While concluding his statement, Vishnu said that he is thrilled to reveal the magic that has unfolded as they bring this film to life, and choosing the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri to unveil the first look is a huge blessing for him.

More about Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa

Team Kannappa is currently shooting its second schedule in the beautiful landscaping of New Zealand, with over 600 foreign crew members. The video centers on the inspiring story of Bhakta Kannappa, an ardent disciple of Lord Shiva. It is a true Indian epic about an agnostic and fierce warrior's journey who later becomes Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee. The mythological thriller is written by Vishnu Manchu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, who is popularly known for the Indian television epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The film is set to feature prominent names from the industry such as Mohan Babu, Mohanlal , Prabhas , Sarath Kumar, and Padma Shri Brahmanandam who will be seen in crucial roles while, renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau has been roped up for the cinematography department along with action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva. The film has been bankrolled by Mohan Babu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

