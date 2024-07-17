It's OFFICIAL: Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's Indian 2 trimmed by 12 minutes for 'crisper' experience; makers share announcement

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar's Indian 2 underwent a trim just five days after its theatrical release. Starting July 17, the shortened version will be shown in theaters. The film, which was released on July 12, received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. As the sequel to Shankar's 1996 vigilante film, Indian 2 arrived 18 years after the original but failed to meet fans' expectations.

Indian 2 gets trimmed following mixed reviews

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions announced a trimmed version of Indian 2 along with a new poster and assured fans saying, "We heard you!” The caption on the poster further stated, “Indian 2 is now trimmed by 12 minutes! Now watch the trimmed version of the film in cinemas near you!"

The caption read, "Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2 🇮🇳. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!"

Initially, there were rumors that the film had been trimmed by 20 minutes. Originally censored with a U/A certificate, Indian 2 had a runtime of three hours and four minutes. After trimming, the runtime is now two hours and 52 minutes. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) requested five modifications, including the muting of cuss words.

About Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan

Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and others follows the life of Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante combating corruption, who returns to support a young man exposing corrupt politicians online.

Released on July 12 in three languages, Indian 2 grossed ₹100 crore worldwide within three days but saw a sharp decline in box office numbers during the weekdays.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivekh, Bobby Simhaa, among others. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

