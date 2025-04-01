L2 Empuraan controversy: Suresh Gopi’s name removed from special thanks credits amid 24 other cuts

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan was released in theaters on March 27, 2025. As the film was caught in the crosshairs of controversy, the makers decided to make massive 24 cuts.

Amid the ongoing debate, the makers of L2: Empuraan cut out the “Thank You” card for Suresh Gopi. For those unaware, the film initially had a special title card for the actor-union minister, which has now been removed.

Aside from the “Thank You” card for Suresh Gopi, the movie has also undergone several edits, cutting down 2 minutes and 8 seconds from the film’s original runtime.

The makers have muted several instances, re-edited the duration of some intense scenes, and also trimmed parts of certain conversations.

Talking about the movie, L2: Empuraan had been caught up in a heated discussion following a major outcry after its release. The film became the talk of the town after some right-wing organizations raised objections to the movie’s premise.

Earlier, amid the controversy, Mohanlal had penned a letter of apology on his social media handle. The actor expressed how he dislikes engaging in such situations and prefers to let go of instances like these to avoid further controversy.

Moving ahead, the film’s producer, Anthony Perumbavoor, also appeared in public and spoke to reporters. He emphasized that the re-editing of the film was not due to any pressure from political organizations.

During the conversation, Perumbavoor also confirmed that the third sequel of the flick, L3: The Beginning, would definitely happen in the near future.

Coming to the film, L2: Empuraan, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is the second installment in the planned trilogy of the Lucifer franchise. The movie takes place in the aftermath of the 2019 starrer, showcasing how the political landscape of Kerala has evolved.

Focusing on the central theme of how power can utterly corrupt a person, Stephen Nedumpally returns to set things right. With Mohanlal in the lead role, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Jerome Flynn, Rick Yune, and several others in key roles.

