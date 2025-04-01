Here's how Rashmika Mandanna REACTED to being called the 'costliest actor' in industry- Throwback

In today's throwback, we will look back at the time when Rashmika Mandanna reacted to being called the "costliest actor" in the Indian film industry. Yes, that's right! During the release of Pushpa 2, it was all over the internet that she had hiked her fees and became one of the highest-paid actresses. However, she shut down the rumors while attending the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

Speaking with the media, Rashmika said, "I don't agree with that at all, because that is not true." Her reply quickly grabbed everyone's attention at the event and soon went viral on the internet.

For those unaware, several reports surfaced claiming that Rashmika Mandanna charged Rs 10 crore for her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. In comparison, she reportedly earned Rs 2 crore for her role in the first part of the film.

Rashmika’s career skyrocketed with her roles in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2. Following the success of these films, she was reportedly charging somewhere between Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore per movie.

Additionally, Financial Express reported that she received Rs 5 crore for her role in Sikandar, which starred Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. For her role as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale in Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, she reportedly charged Rs 4 crore.

However, these reports remain unconfirmed by Rashmika's team, leaving fans and media speculating about her true earnings.

While she is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Sikandar, some of her upcoming projects include Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Thama, Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kuberaa, The Girlfriend and more.

