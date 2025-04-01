4 South actresses who disappeared after their first hit film: Asin to Shalini Ajith Kumar

South cinema has offered a space for many actresses over the years. While various leading ladies have managed to stay consistent with their talent or return to the screen after years, some have chosen to stay away from it.

As we dive deeper into this, here are some actresses in South cinema who once made quite an impact but later stepped away from acting:

4 South actresses who were impactful but stepped away from acting

1. Asin

Asin Thottumkal is a former Indian actress who predominantly worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Hailing from a Malayali family in Kochi, Kerala, she made her debut in Malayalam cinema in 2001.

Despite being a Keralite, that was her only appearance in a Malayalam film out of the 25 movies she acted in. Even with limited filmography, she rose to immense popularity and continues to be remembered fondly, with many fans still hoping for her return.

2. Girija Shettar

Girija Shettar is a British actress who was once known for her roles in South Indian cinema. The daughter of a Kannadiga doctor, she debuted in Telugu cinema in 1989 with the Mani Ratnam directorial Geethanjali.

The romantic drama starring Nagarjuna Akkineni was a massive hit and is still considered a cult classic. With appearances in films like Vandanam and a special role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, she did not pursue a long film career and was only recently seen in the movie Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali.

3. Reema Sen

Reema Sen, an actress from a Bengali family, appeared in several South Indian films over the years. She once made a name for herself with her compelling performances and was a prominent leading lady during her time.

Though she stepped away from active cinema in 2012, by then she had acted alongside stars like Thalapathy Vijay, STR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and many more.

4. Shalini Ajith Kumar

Shalini Ajith Kumar began her career as a child artist in South cinema and went on to appear in 12 films as a leading lady.

Throughout her career, she left a lasting mark, with her performance in Alaipayuthey (2000) still fondly remembered. Now known as a celebrity wife and former actress, she remains a beloved figure in South Indian cinema.

