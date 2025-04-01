Jana Nayagan: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s film bought by THIS OTT platform for whopping Rs 121 crore?

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is set for release on January 9, 2026. Now, reports suggest the film will stream on a major platform after its rights were sold for Rs 121 crore.

According to OTTPlay, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical rights for this massive sum. Despite the ongoing downturn in the Indian streaming market, Vijay’s rumored final film has secured this impressive deal.

Additionally, reports suggest that the film’s Hindi version will be available for streaming only after completing eight weeks in theaters. It will also have a wide theatrical release in Hindi-speaking regions, including both single-screen theaters and multiplexes, making for a grand farewell to the superstar.

While official confirmation is awaited, the hefty deal is believed to be driven by Vijay’s immense popularity.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan marks his 69th cinematic venture. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama is expected to feature an army backdrop.

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist. It also features Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and others in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his fifth collaboration with Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT, an action drama directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film follows a former spy agent who lost his son in his youth but is forced to face an old foe when his son unexpectedly returns.

Vijay played multiple roles, with Prasanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Sneha, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal characters. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

