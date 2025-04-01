Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv shares vintage pool photo as he celebrates Veera Dheera Sooran's release

Chiyaan Vikram, once again, proved his mettle on-screen with his recently released action flick Veera Dheera Sooran. The movie has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and has hoarded positive responses from audiences so far. Amid all the praises and appreciation, the actor’s son dropped a special post as a token of regard for Vikram’s success.

Taking to Instagram, Vikram’s son Dhruv dropped an unseen photo from his memorabilia that features the father-son duo from back in the days. The little Dhruv can be seen hunched over his dad’s back as they seemingly enjoyed a swim in the pool.

Sharing the post, Dhruv wrote: “Vintage Chiyaan. Thank you Arun Kumar Siiirrrr for Veera Dheera Sooran.”

For the unversed, Veera Dheera Sooran hit the theaters on March 27. However, it faced an initial hiccup after the scheduled screenings of the film were cancelled in the morning of the day of release owing to unresolved issues at the hands of the producers.

However, later, all were taken under control and audiences were able to catch the first-day first-show of the film by the evening of the planned release date itself.

The action-packed movie narrates the story of an ordinary man, a provision store owner by profession. But things change for him after he gets embroiled in a nexus of underworld crime, leading him to take up certain decisions for the greater good.

Just a few days back, a Koimoi report had suggested that Vikram was taking home a remuneration of Rs. 30 crores for this film, which was nearly more than half of what the entire budget of the movie has been.

Nonetheless, yet another report by TOI clarified that while his paycheck for the actioner was indeed Rs. 30 crores, however, it was for both the parts of the film. For the untold, Veera Dheera Sooran had its sequel release first theatrically, even before the prequel was made.

