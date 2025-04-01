King of Kotha OTT Release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s period gangster action thriller
Malayalam gangster action thriller King of Kotha is now on OTT. Check out all the details here.
The 2023 Malayalam period gangster action thriller King of Kotha had a mediocre run at the box office upon its release, despite significant pre-release buzz. The movie was criticized for its screenplay, and its storyline was labeled as clichéd. However, the action flick is now set for an OTT release.
When and where to watch King of Kotha
King of Kotha is streaming on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. Fans of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer can watch it on the portal anytime.
Sharing an official announcement in the regard, the streaming giant dropped a post on their X account.
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of King of Kotha
The film is set in a crime-infested town ruled by Kannan Bhai and his gang of goons. To combat the deteriorating situation and rescue the townspeople from the gang’s tyranny, Inspector Shahul Hassan devises a clever plan.
He tactfully orchestrates the return of the legendary “King” to the town, inspired by a tale he learns from a boy named Tony. The man, named Raju, had always tried to lead a life different from the one fate had seemingly chosen for him.
Through flashbacks spanning various years and decades, the audience is taken back in time, revealing how the townspeople once feared Raju—until Kannan and his men took control, leading to generations of hostility.
The film’s climax showcases the restoration of law and order in the town, thanks to the inspector’s plan, which ultimately leads to a final showdown between Raju and Kannan.
Cast and crew of King of Kotha
Alongside Dulquer Salmaan, King of Kotha features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saran Shakthi, and others.
The film is directed by Abhilash Joshiy and produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, with Dulquer Salmaan also serving as a producer. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman.
