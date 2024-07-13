Indian 2 box office collections: Kamal Haasan starrer earns USD 2.8M overseas for 55cr first day worldwide
Combined with Rs. 31 crore first day in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 54.50 crore, which is simply not enough. Ideally, Indian 2 should be collecting the same just in India.
Indian 2 had a low start overseas as well, grossing just USD 2.80 million (Rs. 23.50 crore) approx internationally through Friday, including previews on Thursday in North America. In comparison, Vikram grossed USD 3.85 million on its first day while 2.0 was USD 3.40 million back in 2018. Typically, a film with this start might expect to earn around USD 7 million over the weekend. However, due to less favourable word-of-mouth, Indian 2 may end up with a weekend gross of USD 5-6 million.
In most markets, the film collected less than Vikram, except in the United States, where it collected more grossing USD 1.15 million (including USD 700K from previews). The Telugu diaspora forms a significant portion of the audience for Indian films in the US. Just like India, where the Telugu states scored higher than Vikram, the same happened in the US. Director Shankar holds a strong clout with the Telugu audience, which made this possible.
The Middle East grossed USD 550K, which is almost half of what Vikram did. Similarly, Malaysia, a big market for Tamil films was nearly half of the Vikram at just USD 225K.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Indian 2 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|United States
|USD 1,150,000
|Canada
|USD 125,000
|Oceania
|USD 200,000
|UAE
|USD 300,000
|GCC
|USD 250,000
|Malaysia
|USD 225,000
|Singapore
|USD 125,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 150,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 175,000
|Rest of World
|USD 100,000
|Total
|USD 2,800,000
(Rs. 23.50 Cr.)
