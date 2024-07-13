Indian 2 had a low start overseas as well, grossing just USD 2.80 million (Rs. 23.50 crore) approx internationally through Friday, including previews on Thursday in North America. In comparison, Vikram grossed USD 3.85 million on its first day while 2.0 was USD 3.40 million back in 2018. Typically, a film with this start might expect to earn around USD 7 million over the weekend. However, due to less favourable word-of-mouth, Indian 2 may end up with a weekend gross of USD 5-6 million.

Combined with Rs. 31 crore first day in India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 54.50 crore, which is simply not enough. Ideally, the film should be collecting a similar amount just in India for the first day.

In most markets, the film collected less than Vikram, except in the United States, where it collected more grossing USD 1.15 million (including USD 700K from previews). The Telugu diaspora forms a significant portion of the audience for Indian films in the US. Just like India, where the Telugu states scored higher than Vikram, the same happened in the US. Director Shankar holds a strong clout with the Telugu audience, which made this possible.

The Middle East grossed USD 550K, which is almost half of what Vikram did. Similarly, Malaysia, a big market for Tamil films was nearly half of the Vikram at just USD 225K.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Indian 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,150,000 Canada USD 125,000 Oceania USD 200,000 UAE USD 300,000 GCC USD 250,000 Malaysia USD 225,000 Singapore USD 125,000 United Kingdom USD 150,000 Rest of Europe USD 175,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 Total USD 2,800,000

