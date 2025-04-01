BUZZ: Is Salman Khan set to collaborate with director Harish Shankar after Sikandar?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Sikandar, which was released on March 30, 2025. Following this, it seems that the actor might be collaborating with director Harish Shankar for his next project.

According to ongoing rumors including from Filmfare, the superstar is in talks with Harish for a breezy entertainer. Moreover, it is being speculated that the film will reportedly be bankrolled by Pushpa 2 fame Mythri Movie Makers and will be made on a massive scale.

Interestingly, the production house, which has predominantly worked in Telugu films, has decided to debut in Bollywood with the Sunny Deol starrer Jaat. The film, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is an action entertainer slated to release on April 10, 2025.

While the Salman Khan starrer is yet to be confirmed, we’ll have to wait and see whether the collaboration materializes or not. Interestingly, director Harish Shankar had earlier remade Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg in Telugu with Pawan Kalyan in the lead, titled Gabbar Singh.

Talking about Harish Shankar, the director was last seen helming the film Mr. Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja. The 2024 film was a remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer Raid.

Mr. Bachchan featured an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashri Borse, Tanikella Bharani, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Babu Mohan, Annapurna, Gautami, and many more in key roles.

The director is next expected to return to the big screen with his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is touted to be the Telugu-language adaptation of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri.

The upcoming film, which was previously speculated to be shelved, features Sreeleela as the female lead, marking her first appearance alongside the actor.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was recently seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The action drama, featuring the superstar in the title role, includes an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and more.

The movie, which recently hit the big screens, was met with negative reviews upon its release.

