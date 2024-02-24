RC16: Ram Charan starrer gets richer with new addition to the film’s crew; Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu joins the team

Ram Charan’s RC16 has been picking up heat lately, with one exciting revelation after another. In the latest updates about the film, the makers have welcomed cinematographer R. Rathnavelu to the team.

In a post shared by Mythri Movie Makers, they wrote, “Team #RC16 welcomes the master lensman. Happy Birthday to the acclaimed cinematographer and the man who delivers stunning visuals.”

Cinematographer Rathnavelu joins RC16 team

Director Buchi Babu Sana also wished the cinematographer on his birthday, expressing his excitement about working with the master craftsman. In his tweet, Buchi Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir… It's an honor to work with a visionary like you. Your visuals are the heart and soul of my narrative…”

Read the full tweet below.

R. Rathnavelu’s genius behind the camera

Rathnavelu is an acclaimed cinematographer who has worked in several prominent Telugu and Tamil films in the past. Some of his most notable works include Enthiran, Arya, Rangasthalam, Vaaranam Aayiram and, so on. Rathnavelu is also responsible for the camera work in Jr.NTR’s upcoming film Devara Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Ram Charan’s RC16

RC16 is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. The film has been written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers. Sukumar is presenting the project under the Sukumar Writings banner. Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, while Avinash is serving as the Art director of RC16.

Ram Charan’s upcoming projects

Ram Charan will next be seen in Game Changer, directed by Shankar and also starring Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and others in important roles. The film has been produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S in charge of the music of the film. The film is expected to release in 2024. Game Changer will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam as well as Kannada.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Game Changer: Ram Charan is shooting for high-octane action scenes; to wrap Hyderabad schedule on March 2