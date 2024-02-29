VIDEO: Rajinikanth travels economy class in simple attire despite owning all luxuries; proves why he is a superstar

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is one of the finest actors currently working in the industry. His onscreen presence has always been a delightful experience for his fans across the country. In the span of his 48-year career, the Superstar has given many commendable performances and classic blockbusters.

Currently, Thalaivar is busy in the hectic schedule of his upcoming film titled Vettaiyan, earlier known as Thalaivar 170. The film is helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. In a recent update, a video has gone viral in which Thalaivar was seen traveling by economy class.

Rajinikanth ditches luxury to travel by economy class

A video of Thalaivar Rajinikanth has been shared online in which the actor was seen on a flight sitting in the economy class. In the video, the actor was seen in a simple attire. He could be seen wearing a shirt and pants along with slippers.

As soon the video went online fans took to the comment section and praised Thalaivar and his humbleness.

Thalaivar loves to travel in economy class

In 2023, a video was also shared online in which Thalaivar was seen traveling in the economy section. He donned a white T-shirt for the airport look along with a bag on his shoulder which again marked his simplicity. He also received a thunderous welcome from his fans, who clicked pictures with the Petta star.

Despite having a huge army fan base and mass representation, Thalaivar has always prioritized generosity and a statement that a person should always stay connected to his roots no matter how much one achieves or loses.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is currently busy with hectic schedules for his upcoming action-thriller Vettaiyan helmed by TJ Gnanavel. Recently, a video on social media surfaced in which R ajinikanth was seen reaching the shoot location in a police uniform where fans gathered to take a close look at the actor's presence. The film also has a star-studded cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the film’s music composer.

The Padayappa star will also feature in Thalaivar 171, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Masters Anbariv.

In the meantime, no further update has been circulated regarding Thalaivar and his latest schedule.

