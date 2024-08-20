Jeethu Joseph breaks silence on Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal; says ‘I know how to end the film, but…’

Jeethu Joseph, the director of films like Drishyam and Drishyam 2 was recently caught in an interview with Red FM for his new movie Nunakuzhi. In the chat, the director was asked about an update for Drishyam 3 and said he is still thinking about it right now.

The helmer said, “I am blank about the story right now. The problem is I had no plans for a second part after Drishyam. It took me 5 years to land on Drishyam 2 because I had some problems in one area of the movie and it was a crucial one.”

“Similar to that, the third part is also suffering from the same problem. I know how to end the film, but blank on other areas. The climax of the movie is already in my head and Mohanlal sir has also liked it, but I need to get to it.”

Talking more on the same, Jeethu Joseph also unveiled that he recently got an idea to start the movie after meeting singer KS Chitra at a promotional event. The filmmaker revealed that even though he hadn’t decided on how to start it, the idea given by the veteran singer was surely interesting, and had the chance to start the new film.

For those unaware, Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal collaborated back in 2013 for the much-beloved movie Drishyam. The film depicted the tale of a man Georgekutty, who along with his family strives to prove their innocence under the suspicion of killing Varun Prabhakar, the son of the IG Geetha Prabhakar.

The film was one of the most celebrated Malayalam movies which even led to its sequel called Drishyam 2 in 2021 which was a direct OTT release. The movie’s success led to its remake in several languages in India including Drishya in Kannada, Drushyam in Telugu, Papanasam in Tamil, and Drishyam in Hindi.

Furthermore, the movie also has international remakes by the names Dharmayuddhaya in Sinhala and Sheep Without a Shepherd in Chinese. The movie is also set to be remade in Indonesia and Korea, making it the first Indian film to achieve this feat.

