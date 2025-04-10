Celebrity Masterchef Finale: When and where to watch the grand cook-off showdown

The much-awaited grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 is almost here, and we can barely keep calm. After two thrilling months of surprises, dramatic twists, emotional rollercoasters and much more, the show is coming to an end. The five finalists are all set to win the trophy and their fans are equally excited. Curious to know when and where to watch this ultimate cook-off? Scroll down below for details!

Advertisement

When and Where to watch Celebrity Masterchef Finale

The Celebrity Masterchef has almost come to an end but a grand finale is awaited to see whose hard work finally paid off. Well, if your favorite celebrity is in the show and you are all excited to catch the finale, then tune in to Sony Entertainment Television on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 8 PM IST. You can also watch it online anytime on SonyLIV.

Promo of Celebrity Masterchef Finale

The finale promo of Celebrity MasterChef India 2025 has been unveiled and it's the talk of the town. The clip has only increased the excitement, promising a star-studded cook-off like no other.

Legendary chef Sanjeev Kapoor will grace the finale. Apart from him, the finale episode will also have Munawar Faruqui, who will host a light-hearted segment, while Chunky Panday will bring his signature wit and charm to the table.

Not only them, but actor Karan Kundrra will also be attending the finale of the show to cheer for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash and is just unmissable.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the final challenge is expected to be something they have never experienced before. The remaining contestants will have to think on their feet, get creative with unusual ingredients, and plate everything perfectly within a tight time limit.

Finalists of Celebrity Masterchef Finale

Meanwhile, the top five finalists—Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia—are all set for the ultimate culinary showdown. With Archana Gautam’s recent exit, the race to the trophy has become even more intense.

Guiding the celebrity chefs in their journey are Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna, and host Farah Khan, who’ve been amazing throughout.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Did you know Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar went bankrupt and almost homeless establishing his restaurant in Boston?