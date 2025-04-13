Im Siwan surprises J-Hope at Manila leg of HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour; BTS member calls it 'best' surprise

In an unforgettable moment that warmed hearts across social media, South Korean actor and former idol Im Siwan made a surprise visit to BTS member J-Hope’s solo concert in Manila, creating a buzz among fans and drawing attention to the close bond between the two stars.

J-Hope is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour, which made its stop in the Philippines with a two-night performance on April 12 and 13 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The event marked a major milestone, not just for J-Hope, but also for Filipino ARMYs, as it was the first solo performance by a BTS member in the country since the group’s last visit in 2017 during their Wings tour.

What made the night even more special was the unexpected appearance of Im Siwan, who quietly attended the show without alerting the public or media. After the concert, J-Hope took to Instagram to express his gratitude and surprise, sharing a backstage photo of himself with Siwan and writing in Korean, “Showing up like this without a word… it is such a surprise. Our hyung, you are the best. I’m so touched.” The story quickly went viral, as fans praised the sweet and supportive gesture.

J-Hope further connected with his fans by sharing a message on X (formerly Twitter), where he expressed his love for the Filipino ARMY. “Thanks to ARMY, today felt like Sweet Dreams. Mahal Ko Kayo,” he wrote, both in Korean and Filipino to show appreciation for the crowd that filled the arena with energy and love.

The two-night Manila concert is part of J-Hope’s ongoing solo world tour, which kicked off in late February in Seoul with a three-day event. He has since performed in various cities across North America and will continue bringing HOPE ON THE STAGE to more locations throughout Asia. The tour is being celebrated for its energetic choreography and unique artistic direction that showcases J-Hope’s evolution as a solo performer.

Im Siwan’s appearance not only highlighted his friendship with J-Hope but also reminded fans of his own roots in the K-pop industry. Long before becoming one of South Korea’s most respected actors, Siwan debuted as a member of the idol group ZE:A (Children of Empire). His transition from idol to renowned actor has been impressive, with standout roles in dramas such as Strangers from Hell, Run On, Boyhood, Squid Game, and Summer Strike.

Meanwhile, Im Siwan’s low-key yet meaningful visit reminds fans that genuine support in the entertainment industry still exists, and sometimes, it speaks loudest when it's unexpected.

