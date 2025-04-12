South Newsmakers of the Week: Allu Arjun and Atlee film officially confirmed to Jr NTR starrer NTRNEEL’s update, and more

The South cinema industry has seen quite a buzz this week, with several releases like Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar, Mammootty’s Bazooka, and many more.

As we close in on the weekend, here are a few of them that stood out the most among the audience.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s movie officially announced

Allu Arjun and Atlee made quite the buzz this week after the actor and director officially announced their collaboration. The film which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures is touted to be a parallel universe genre with the makers approaching Hollywood studios for VFX works and would have Allu Arjun in dual roles.

See the official announcement here:

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we learned that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not part of the film as opposed to the earlier reports. With Janhvi Kapoor rumored to be part of the project, further details about the same is yet to be unveiled.

While the concept of the film is kept under wraps, the movie would be marked as Allu Arjun's subsequent work after Pushpa 2: The Rule and for Atlee, his directorial after Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

2. Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar sustains injury after a fire accident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar had sustained a fire accident at his school in Singapore. The star kid was reported of undergoing a bronchoscopy due to complications from smoke inhalation.

Following the accident, the Deputy CM along with his elder brother Chiranjeevi travelled to Singapore together.

3. Jr NTR to join Prashanth Neel’s NTRNEEL on April 22

Jr NTR starrer NTRNEEL, directed by Prashanth Neel had begun its works earlier this year. With the shoot going on in full swing, it was announced by the makers that Jr NTR would be joining the shoot on April 22, 2025, following his commitments with War 2.

