Retro OTT release: Here's where you can watch Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s Tamil romantic actioner after its theatrical run

Retro is an upcoming Tamil romantic action film set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie has been generating immense buzz, especially for Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s on-screen chemistry. If you’re wondering where to stream the film online after its theatrical run, keep reading for all the details.

Where to watch Retro

Retro will start streaming on Netflix after completing its theatrical business. Announcing on X, the OTT giant wrote, "A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro! Retro, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Retro

The makers of Retro previously unveiled a teaser that opens with Suriya and Pooja Hegde seated by a Varanasi ghat, with the evening aarti playing in the background. As Pooja ties a band around his wrist, Suriya makes a heartfelt vow to control his anger and step away from his father’s legacy and leave violence. He declares that his only purpose is love — pure love. He then asks if they should tie the knot.

Pooja responds with a smile, a forehead kiss, and a nod while holding his hands. At the same time, glimpses of Suriya’s troubled past flash on the screen, showing him engaging in violent fights, punching through walls, drinking and smoking. The teaser also teases the strong roles played by Jayaram and Joju George.

Cast and crew of Retro

Retro, directed and written by Karthik Subbaraj, is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Jyotika, and Suriya. Shreyaas Krishna takes care of the cinematography for Retro, with Shafique Mohamed Ali handling the editing. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

On the other hand, the film stars Suriya as Kannan and Pooja Hegde as Rukmini. Baby Aavni plays the role of young Rukmini. The cast also includes Joju George as Paarivel's father, along with Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Sujith Shankar in pivotal roles.

