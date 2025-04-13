Chhorri 2's Soha Ali Khan reveals why she decided to make comeback as antagonist in horror movie: 'when I saw my first...'

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 movie Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She also played a key role in the drama TV series Hush Hush. Recently, she returned to the silver screen with Chhorii 2 after her brief hiatus. In an interview, the actress revealed why she decided to make a comeback as an antagonist in a horror movie. Khan also recalled what happened when she saw her first horror film. Read on!

The sequel to the 2021 movie Chhorii recently made its way to a popular streaming platform. While it's led by Nushrratt Bharuccha, the horror film also stars Soha Ali Khan in a very shocking avatar. During a recent conversation with PTI, Khan revealed why she decided to make a comeback as an antagonist in a horror movie.

The Dil Maange More debutant stated that when she became a parent, she became obsessed with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soon after becoming a mother, she not only forgot films but also forgot her family, friends, husband, and everyone else. But now, since her child is older, she believes she doesn't need her anymore. Hence, Soha felt the need to find something and her identity.

Now, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan's daughter is asking people if she can do some work again because nobody wants her at home anymore. She further admitted to losing herself. However, she is all ready to find herself again. "So, that's the truth, that you mustn't lose yourself. I love what I'm doing. So, I took a little hiatus, but I'm back," Saif Ali Khan's sister added.

In the same interview, the 46-year-old actor stated that when Chhorii 2 director Vishal Furia and producer Vikram Malhotra came to her with the role of an antagonist, she barely took any time to say 'yes' to it. Soha admitted that the actor in her wanted her to play the negative character also because she loves the horror genre.

She also feels that this is one of the most compelling forms of cinema, and if it's done well, it can absorb the audience, move them from their seats, and stay with them for days and months. Sharing her experience of watching a horror film for the first time, the Rang De Basanti actress divulged, "When I saw my first horror film, I was way too young. I couldn't sleep for three months. So, that's the kind of impact it has on you."

