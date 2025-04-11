Celebrity fashion looks of the day: Sushmita Sen, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday and Twinkle Khanna

The B-town divas aren’t just acting mavens; they also share a love for fashion and often pull off styles that turn into trends, whether on-screen dramatic flairs or off-screen low-key outfits; tinsel town queens serve fashion inspo like no other.

As for today’s celeb OOTDs, while Sushmita Sen stunned in a pearl-accentuated formal fit, Preity Zinta and Twinkle Khanna flaunted expensive arm candies for their airport look. And oh! Ananya Panday pulled off a vintage flair. Check out today’s best celebrity fashion looks:

1. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta, the 90s heartthrob and decade-spanning fashionista, wore a white eyelet crop shirt and baggy jeans for her airport style. She paired her laid-back outfit with a bag from the Italian luxury brand Gucci, worth Rs 2,64,000. The bag, highlighted in beige and featuring the label’s signature designer strap, was an apt complement to her outfit.

2. Sushmita Sen

Serving an awe-inspiring look in formals, Sushmita Sen attended a star-studded evening in a posh white satin shirt. The shirt featured lapel collars and a deep V-neckline, exuding luxe vibes. To amp up her polished outfit, Sush paired her shirt with black formal pants. However, she voguishly paired her corp-core outfit with a multi-layered pearl necklace to make her outfit party-night apt.

3. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and confident actresses in Bollywood from the 90s era. This fashion girlie never misses to make headlines with her head-turning outfits and expensive style components. Her recent airport look was no exception, as the Baadshah actress sported a black top layered with a gray vest and paired with bootcut denim jeans. However, the pièce de résistance of her outfit was her extravagantly expensive Birkin bag, reportedly priced at around Rs 17,50,000.

4. Ananya Panday

GenZ star and fashionista Ananya Panday has embarked on a promotion trip for her upcoming highly anticipated movie, Kesari Chapter 2, not leaving her top fashion game behind. For her recent promo look, Panday embraced a brick-red saree subtly embellished and embroidered to create an understated yet graceful appearance. She paired her saree with a gorgeous brass-colored halter-neck blouse, accessorizing her six-yard elegance with orange floral earrings.

So, Twinkle Khanna’s contemporary fusion airport look, Ananya Panday’s timeless flair, Sushmita Sen’s power look, or Preity Zinta's comfy-chic ensemble; whose outfit makes it to your fashion mood board?

