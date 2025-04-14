Everything We Know About Katy Perry and Gayle King’s Space Journey; Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream

Katy Perry, alongside the broadcast journalist Gayle King and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, will be heading to space on Monday in the manned flight by Blue Origin. The space mission is designed for commercial purposes and growing the space tourism industry.

In conversation with Elle, the musician revealed that she had wanted to go into the space for the past 20 years to make the space glam. The actress-singer also claimed that she is quite interested in astronomy and physics, and with the opportunity in hand, she is excited to take a journey to space.

Elaborating on her interests in the space studies, Perry stated to Associated Press that she has “always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” and she wants to “inspire young girls to go, ‘I’ll go to space in the future.’”

The space crew revealed to the media portals that they wanted to motivate more women to take up astronomy as a field to explore, citing that the statistics of the women traveling to space was only 11%.

As for the mission further, the journey is expected to last for 11 minutes and will head 62 miles past the Karman Line.

The crew is expected to feel weightless for a few minutes right after the takeoff. Moreover, no pilot will be present on the flight, as it will be fully automatic.

Meanwhile, the space journey has received mixed reactions from the celebrities of the industry. Olivia Munn, during her appearance on Today Show’s Jenna with Friends, revealed, “It's so much money to go to space.” She went on to call the journey “gluttonous.”

She further stated that there is a part of the population that cannot even afford regular amenities.

The crew is scheduled to take off on Monday morning.

