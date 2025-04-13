Nana doubles down on criticism of THE BOYZ's Sunwoo amid fan backlash: ‘Where did you learn to act like that?’

Former After School member and actress Nana has opened up about the overwhelming backlash she’s facing after commenting on THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo’s now-infamous AirPod video. In a heartfelt and lengthy message on Bubble, Nana took the opportunity to address the ongoing flood of hate she received and clarify her position on the matter for her concerned fans.

The controversy began when Nana shared her thoughts on a short video clip that showed Sunwoo dropping his AirPods and loudly exclaiming “My AirPods!” without taking any steps to retrieve them and waiting for staff to hand him. While the video quickly went viral, it sparked mixed reactions, with some defending Sunwoo and others criticizing his actions as disrespectful toward the staff around him. Nana, who initially made a comment calling for Sunwoo to be scolded for his behavior, soon found herself at the center of a social media storm. Many fans of the idol demanded an apology, claiming she was too quick to judge based on a brief clip.

Despite the mounting criticism, Nana has not backed down. She further reinforced her stance in a follow-up comment aimed at a netizen who had criticized her judgment. The commenter expressed disappointment, stating that as a senior in the entertainment industry, Nana should know better than to publicly criticize a colleague based on a short, possibly misleading clip. The commenter urged her to be more thoughtful, especially given the emotional toll that online judgment can take on celebrities.

Nana’s response was both blunt and resolute. “A glimpse tells the whole story,” she wrote - using a Korean idiom that roughly translates to the English phrase “a single action speaks volumes.” With that, she made it clear she stood by her original interpretation of the video, suggesting that even a brief moment can reveal someone’s true character.

Now, in her detailed Bubble message, Nana explained her perspective in a more thoughtful manner, acknowledging that she knows the importance of not making hasty judgments based on limited information.

As quoted by Koreaboo, "It seems like people are talking about the comments I left. I was surprised too when I saw all the malicious comments and messages telling me to apologize on my Instagram. Know that it wasn’t a comment I wrote with the intention of it becoming news, but things seem to have gotten bigger than I expected, and I’m a bit concerned," Nana began, expressing her shock over the situation.

She went on to clarify that her initial comment, which referenced Sunwoo needing to be “scolded,” was a reaction to what she had perceived as rude behavior, not an attack on his character as a whole. “I don’t think it’s right to judge someone based on just a short clip,” she wrote. “But to be clear, I wasn’t trying to label that person or decide what kind of person he is. It’s just that his behavior looked very rude to me, and the video itself was quite shocking. So, my comment, that he ought to be scolded, was simply an emotional reaction to his behavior and words, not of the person himself.”

Despite emphasizing that she wasn’t trying to make a definitive judgment about Sunwoo’s personality, Nana couldn’t ignore what she saw in the video. She shared that after watching the footage multiple times to better understand the context, she still felt the same way.

"He saw that he had dropped his AirPods and yelled, ‘My AirPods!’ so that everyone around could hear. But he didn’t take a single step, even though they were just a few steps away. Who was he expecting to pick them up? Was he unable to move? Was it because he was with someone much younger, and assumed that since they’re his guard, they should act as his hands and feet? Or was he talking to the AirPods he dropped, telling it to come to him on its own?” Nana wrote, adding that while she couldn’t be entirely certain about the situation, her interpretation remained unchanged.

"No, that’s not what I saw in the video. But I could be wrong too. Anyone can be misunderstood depending on the situation. That’s why I watched the video over and over again," she explained. Ultimately, Nana expressed that if she had been in a similar position, she would have reacted the same way. "I don’t know who he is, but if someone like that had been next to me, I would’ve said the exact same thing. I would’ve said, ‘You need a lesson.’ And I probably would’ve added, ‘Where did you learn to act like that?’"

As her message circulated online, it quickly went viral, with many netizens coming to Nana’s defense. Fans praised her for standing by her perspective while acknowledging the complexity of the situation. Whether the situation continues to escalate or eventually fades remains to be seen, but Nana’s transparent and thoughtful response shows she is unwilling to back down when it comes to expressing her opinions.

