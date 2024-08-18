Mohanlal hospitalized after complaining of breathing difficulty and Myalgia; doctors advise to avoid crowded places

Superstar Mohanlal has been hospitalized in Kochi after having complaints of high-grade fever, breathing difficulty, and myalgia. As per the official notification of doctor Gireesh Kumar, the actor is suspected of having a viral respiratory infection.

Moreover, the 64-year-old actor is also advised to avoid any interaction in public spaces for five days along with medication. The official statement from the hospital was shared by industry tracker, Sreedhar Pillai.

Check out the statement here: