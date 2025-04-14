Box Office: Akaal and Jack seal a sorry fate among this week's big festive releases

Weekend releases Akaal and Jack couldn't impress the audience and failed to get any traction at the box office. Both the titles turned out to be big disappointments for the makers in their respective markets. Here's taking a look at their extended opening weekend box office collections.

Akaal and Jack fail to impress the audience; seal their sorry fate

Backed by Dharma Productions, Akaal starring Gippy Grewal in the lead role, released in cinemas in Punjabi and Hindi dubbed versions. The movie took a low opening of Rs 80 lakh on Mahavir Jayanti, followed by a dismal trajectory. It further added Rs 55 lakh on Day 2, Rs 75 lakh on Day 3, and Rs 90 lakh on Day 4, taking the opening weekend cume to just Rs 3 crore net in India.

Telugu movie Jack too met with a similar box office fate. The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer spy comedy took a below-par opening of around Rs 1.75 crore and then witnessed continuous drops over the weekend.

Both Akaal and Jack are heading to emerge as big flops at the box office. Both titles met with mixed to poor word-of-mouth among the audience, which hampered their business to a major extent. Furthermore, the promotional assets failed to ignite the much-needed buzz on social media.

Had the movies met with a superlative audience reception, the box office picture could have been far better. Going by the low trends and downward box office trajectory, both movies are set to wrap their theatrical runs under the Rs 15 crore mark.

