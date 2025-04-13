Korean Newsmakers of the Week: Nana criticizes THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, Lee Jin Ho defends Kim Soo Hyun, Sulli’s brother blames IU and more

This week’s news has stirred up the industry with major names in the spotlight. Nana faces backlash over comments on THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, while Lee Jin Ho debunks rumors surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. NewJeans’ legal battle with ADOR intensifies, and IU is accused of linking Sulli and others to a controversial psychiatrist. BoA and Jun Hyun Moo issue apologies after a remark about Park Na Rae sparks public outrage. Read on for the full updates.

Nana speaks out on THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo AirPods controversy

Former After School member and actress Nana faced major backlash after commenting on THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo’s viral AirPods video, where he yelled out after dropping them but didn’t pick them up himself. Nana initially suggested he should be “scolded” for rude behavior, sparking fan outrage. In a lengthy Bubble message, Nana clarified her remarks, explaining they were an emotional response to the moment, not a judgment of Sunwoo’s character.

She admitted it wasn’t her intent to cause controversy but stood by her interpretation of the video after watching it multiple times. Nana emphasized that while anyone can be misunderstood, she found the behavior concerning and said she would’ve reacted similarly in person. Her honest response has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens supporting her candidness and others still demanding an apology.

Lee Jin Ho dismisses Kim Sae Ron's claims of underage relationship with Kim Soo Hyun

Despite a court ban, YouTuber Lee Jin Ho released a 12-minute video addressing rumors that late actress Kim Sae Ron dated actor Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor. Lee claimed he had thoroughly investigated the matter and found no evidence supporting the alleged relationship. He stated that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a long-term relationship with someone else from 2016 to 2019, and during that time, Kim Sae Ron had also dated other people, including non-celebrities and fellow entertainers.

Although Lee refrained from revealing specific names to avoid triggering another “witch hunt,” he emphasized that he had verified all tip-offs. He added that Kim Sae Ron had visited Kim Soo Hyun’s family home in 2018 but only as a friend, and she was aware of his relationship status. Lee shared photos and video clips allegedly showing Kim Sae Ron with another boyfriend in 2019 to debunk her claims of dating Kim Soo Hyun from 2015 to 2021.

Lee also challenged the authenticity of a photo Kim Sae Ron claimed was from her teenage years, asserting it was actually taken in 2019. He concluded by promising to continue revealing more evidence while the legal case unfolds.

NewJeans' legal battle continues as court upholds ADOR’s activity ban

The contract dispute between ADOR and NewJeans remains unresolved, with a crucial hearing held on April 9 at the Seoul Central District Court. The session, lasting less than 10 minutes, focused on NewJeans' objection to an injunction that limits their professional independence. ADOR had previously secured an injunction on March 21, which froze the group's ability to pursue any entertainment activities without ADOR's approval, including public appearances, music promotions, and collaborations.

The hearing was confidential, with only legal representatives present. Afterward, ADOR's attorney stated that no changes had occurred since the original ruling, while NewJeans’ legal team remained silent. Though the outcome has not been publicly disclosed, it is likely that the injunction remains in place, continuing to restrict NewJeans' activities.

IU accused of involving Sulli, Kim Sae Ron and Goo Hara with controversial psychiatrist

IU is facing accusations related to the 2017 film Real, where she had a cameo alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli. Sulli’s brother has claimed that IU introduced a problematic psychiatrist to Sulli, Goo Hara, and Kim Sae Ron, which allegedly worsened their mental health. He also accused IU of sharing the script of Real with Sulli after rejecting the role herself, questioning whether IU was aware of the explicit scenes in the movie.

Sulli’s brother further suggests that IU may have been complicit in the pressures Sulli faced while filming. Despite these allegations, IU’s fans have defended her, stating she wouldn’t have encouraged Sulli to take on such a role if she knew the full extent of the film’s explicit content.

BoA and Jun Hyun Moo apologize for controversial remarks about Park Na Rae

BoA has faced criticism for a controversial comment made about comedian Park Na Rae during a live broadcast on April 5, hosted by Jun Hyun Moo. The casual stream turned uncomfortable when a viewer inquired about dating rumors involving Park Na Rae. BoA interjected with a dismissive remark, saying, "No, you’re too good for her," which many viewers found disrespectful, particularly as Park Na Rae was not present to defend herself. The comment sparked backlash on social media, with fans calling it unprofessional and hurtful.

In response to the criticism, BoA issued a formal apology on April 7 via Weverse. She expressed regret for her "careless words" and specifically apologized to Park Na Rae for her inappropriate remarks. BoA also apologized to her fans for letting them down and promised to reflect on her behavior. Jun Hyun Moo also apologized publicly for the incident. Park Na Rae has not yet commented on the matter.

