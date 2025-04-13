Shilpa Shetty screams BOSS LADY in pinstriped formal ensemble ft. strapless top and pants

Power suits and Shilpa Shetty are a pair we can’t seem to get enough of. Whether it’s a red-carpet moment or a casual cafe hopping, the actress' go-to style has always been the formal outfits, each capturing our attention. She recently gave us a look while visiting a cafe that screamed nothing but ‘boss lady’ vibes and definitely not in the basic combo but something modern. Excited to know the deets? Then, let’s dive into it!

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in the city wearing a corporate ensemble straight from her classic collection of bossy wardrobe, proving that formals can be fun. Her outfit features a sleek, pinstriped top with a strapless design and a front button, culminating in a V-cut at the end. Against the dark blue backdrop, white stripes added an edgy vibe, while the fitted bodice accentuated her toned figure.

Her top was indeed the show-stealer that she effortlessly paired with the matching pants, giving her look a monochrome touch. It was a striped pants with a high-on-the-waist fitting and a straight loose silhouette that truly elevated her bossy look to perfection. Are you willing to make an impression in the boardroom? Then this look deserves to be recreated.

Further, let’s talk about her accessories, which equally added fun to her stylish look. She was wearing a neck chain with a golden round pendant in it, a watch, delicate bracelet and ring as finishing touches. Adding to the luxury vibe and a pop of color, she carried a yellow tote bag from Goyard Paris. And lastly, she covered her eyes with cool sunglasses.

Giving her look a radiant glow, she opted for a rose blush on her cheekbones, defined brows, and her lips painted in a hint of dark-shade lipstick. The hair was styled in a middle partition with the loose waves adding a voluminous touch along with framing her face beautifully.

Shilpa Shetty’s formal look is not about stepping out stylish but making a statement. The way she styled her modern formal outfit with striking accessories and makeup, she proved that corportable ensemble can be a lot fun.

