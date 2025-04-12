Khushi Kapoor exudes dark feminine energy in black plunging top and winged eyeliner

Khushi Kapoor, the Gen Z newcomer in B-town and daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, is paving her own way to fame in Bollywood. However, the diva isn’t less of a fashionista when it comes to serving drop-dead-gorgeous looks. From flaunting chic outfits to twirling in trendy lehengas, Khushi Kapoor knows how to make a statement with her flair. Her recent look was no exception, as the Nadaaniyan actress boasted a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic in a black top and denim jeans. Check out!

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a carousel of her fresh, glamorous look. The actress boasted a black halterneck top with a plunging neckline, gracefully flaunting her silhouette. The fitted top, cinched at the waist, exuded chic vibes.

The Loveyapa actress paired her gorgeous black top with denim pants. The baggy flared pants were a perfect pick to balance her black-swan aesthetic. Her chic top and streetwear pants created the perfect party-night fashion mood board.

Kapoor accessorized her OOTD with her go-to clover necklace—a delicate yet cutesy design she often adorns as bracelets as well. Turning to the gold-girly aesthetic, Khushi wore a stack of dainty gold bracelets, perfectly complementing her understated yet striking fit. Further embracing the current jewelry trends, the Gen Z star donned sparkly hoop earrings.

However, the showstopper of Khushi Kapoor’s outfit was her dark-feminine makeup. The diva went for full-glam makeup for her look as she flaunted winged eyeliner with brown eyeshadows, voluminous lashes, and subtly smudged kohl-rimmed eyes. She opted for a warm base with bronzer and blushed-up cheeks. Khushi completed her glam with nude pink lipstick, topped up with gloss.

Advertisement

The fashionista styled her hair in open, slightly wavy strands. Her bangs and layered haircut framed her face stylishly.

Khushi Kapoor is a budding star of Bollywood. Having debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s musical movie The Archies, the young starlet gained popularity through her rom-com films Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa. Although Sridevi’s younger daughter is a star in the making, Khushi Kapoor has already garnered attention and admiration for her alluring charm and unparalleled fashion moments.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty is ultimate C-suite siren in fiery red blazer pants attire