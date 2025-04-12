Khushi Kapoor exudes dark feminine energy in black plunging top and winged eyeliner

Khushi Kapoor sets the bar high for the ultimate party night glam as she adorns a Gen Z-coded plunging black top and denim jeans.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Apr 12, 2025  |  07:29 PM IST |  3K
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor exudes dark feminine energy in black plunging top and winged eyeliner. PC: Khushi Kapoor IG

Khushi Kapoor, the Gen Z newcomer in B-town and daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, is paving her own way to fame in Bollywood. However, the diva isn’t less of a fashionista when it comes to serving drop-dead-gorgeous looks. From flaunting chic outfits to twirling in trendy lehengas, Khushi Kapoor knows how to make a statement with her flair. Her recent look was no exception, as the Nadaaniyan actress boasted a Pinterest-worthy aesthetic in a black top and denim jeans. Check out!

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to post a carousel of her fresh, glamorous look. The actress boasted a black halterneck top with a plunging neckline, gracefully flaunting her silhouette. The fitted top, cinched at the waist, exuded chic vibes. 

Khushi Kapoor exudes dark feminine energy in black plunging top and winged eyeliner. PC: Khushi Kapoor IG

The Loveyapa actress paired her gorgeous black top with denim pants. The baggy flared pants were a perfect pick to balance her black-swan aesthetic. Her chic top and streetwear pants created the perfect party-night fashion mood board. 

Kapoor accessorized her OOTD with her go-to clover necklace—a delicate yet cutesy design she often adorns as bracelets as well. Turning to the gold-girly aesthetic, Khushi wore a stack of dainty gold bracelets, perfectly complementing her understated yet striking fit. Further embracing the current jewelry trends, the Gen Z star donned sparkly hoop earrings. 

However, the showstopper of Khushi Kapoor’s outfit was her dark-feminine makeup. The diva went for full-glam makeup for her look as she flaunted winged eyeliner with brown eyeshadows, voluminous lashes, and subtly smudged kohl-rimmed eyes. She opted for a warm base with bronzer and blushed-up cheeks. Khushi completed her glam with nude pink lipstick, topped up with gloss. 

Khushi Kapoor exudes dark feminine energy in black plunging top and winged eyeliner. PC: Khushi Kapoor IG

The fashionista styled her hair in open, slightly wavy strands. Her bangs and layered haircut framed her face stylishly. 

Khushi Kapoor is a budding star of Bollywood. Having debuted in Zoya Akhtar’s musical movie The Archies, the young starlet gained popularity through her rom-com films Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa. Although Sridevi’s younger daughter is a star in the making, Khushi Kapoor has already garnered attention and admiration for her alluring charm and unparalleled fashion moments. 

Credits: Khushi Kapoor IG
