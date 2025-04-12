Jr NTR struts through with full swag at Kalyan Ram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’s trailer launch: WATCH

Jr NTR recently made his way to the trailer launch event for his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi. The papped video of the RRR actor showed him appearing in a comfy look, making his way through the audience.

The actor was seen speaking at the event, talking about his brother’s movie and how it would be a blockbuster after release.

See Jr NTR’s papped video:

The upcoming movie, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, is a Telugu-language action drama featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti in the lead roles. The film directed by Pradeep Chilukuri is co-written by him along with Srikanth Vissa.

The movie features Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan making his debut in Telugu cinema. Apart from the leading roles, actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Prudhviraj, Meka Srikanth, and many more are also part of the ensemble cast.

The Kalyan Ram starrer is slated to release on April 18, 2025, with the music being handled by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The film’s cinematography is handled by C. Ramprasad, with Tammiraju editing it.

On the other hand, Jr NTR was last seen in the film Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva directorial featured an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more.

The action drama venture is expected to have a sequel after Jr NTR wraps up his current works.

Moving ahead, Jr NTR will soon be appearing in the Bollywood film War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead would serve as the follow-up sequel to 2019’s War and the next addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

With Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, the movie will be released in theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Moreover, Jr NTR is also involved in the works of his project with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon (NTRNEEL).

