5 hit Pakistani TV dramas produced by Fahad Mustafa: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and more

Fahad Mustafa is an actor, producer, and host known for his versatility and talent, consistently winning hearts with his skills. He gained popularity for his role as Mustafa in the drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and has made a significant mark as a producer with hit Pakistani TV dramas like Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Fahad is recognized as a successful producer in the Pakistani entertainment industry, having produced numerous TV dramas over the years.

Here are 5 hit Pakistani TV dramas produced by Fahad Mustafa:

1- Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

While Fahad Mustafa produced Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the actor also played the lead role in the show. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in the lead roles. While Hania plays Sharjeena, Fahad plays the role of Mustafa.

The show follows the journey of two young people who unwillingly get married to each other due to unforeseen circumstances. A practical, hard-working, and independent girl (Sharjeena) gets married to a laid-back, carefree boy (Mustafa). Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum can be watched on YouTube on ARY Digital. It is also one of the most highly watched Pakistani TV dramas.

Watch Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum promo here-

2- Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Starring the gorgeous Hania Aamir and the handsome hunk Wahaj Ali, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is among the most loved and highly watched Pakistani dramas. Zaviyar Naumaan is also a part of the show. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha follows the journey of Saad (Wahaj Ali), who has always been in love with his cousin, Maheer (Hania Aamir). However, Saad fails to confess his feelings, and Areeb (Zaviyar Naumaan) enters Maheer's life.

Areeb falls in love with her. Despite Maheer being in love with Areeb, she gets married to Saad. Saad is shown as the ideal husband who does everything to protect his family and Maheer from her obsessed lover, Areeb. Produced by Fahad Mustafa, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha can be watched on YouTube on ARY Digital.

Watch Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha promo here-

3- Mayi Ri

Starring Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jaffri, Mayi Ri is another show bankrolled by Fahad Mustafa. Mayi Ri revolves around the journey of a couple, Fakhir and Aini, who are forcefully married at a very young age. The show revolves around a young couple and how they struggle to navigate the decisions made by their elders.

The situation worsens as Aini gets pregnant, gives birth to a daughter, and is unable to manage her studies, along with being a mother. Mayi Ri can be watched on YouTube and ARY Digital.

Watch Mayi Ri promo here-

4- Ishqiya

Ishqiya, starring Feroze Khan, Hania Aamir, and Ramsha Khan, is among the most loved romantic Pakistani dramas. This Pakistani show follows a story of love, trust, and betrayal, which revolves around the main characters, Hamza, Rumaisa, and Hamna. Bankrolled by Fahad Mustafa, the show is available to watch on YouTube on ARY Digital.

Watch Ishqiya promo here-

5- Taqdeer

Taqdeer stars Sami Khan and Alizeh Shah in lead roles. The story follows Romaisa (played by Alizeh), the cherished only daughter of her family, who is deeply loved by her two older brothers. She eventually meets Asad (played by Sami), a businessman who develops feelings for her. After they get married, Alizeh starts to encounter various problems despite her efforts to keep everyone happy. Taqdeer is one of the best Pakistani dramas available to watch on YouTube and ARY Digital.

Watch Taqdeer promo here-

