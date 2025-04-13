Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Meet the first contestant of Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is already creating a buzz even before its official launch. Following a relatively quiet Season 8, the upcoming edition promises high drama, unexpected twists, and major changes in the contestant lineup. Adding to the excitement, it has recently been reported that a popular content creator and YouTuber has been roped in for the show.

Yes, you read that right—Babloo is set to grace the show, as reported by 123Telugu. Also known as Bumchick Babloo, he is an actor and comedian who primarily works in the Telugu entertainment industry. He is recognized for his digital content and creates comedy-centric videos on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where he shares funny stories and skits.

Babloo was previously considered for the reality show but didn’t make it to the final lineup. This season, the makers have confirmed his entry. Alongside Babloo, several other well-known YouTubers are also expected to enter the house. However, their names have been kept under wraps.

Bigg Boss Telugu continues to be a widely followed reality show, especially among viewers in South India and across the globe. The show has seen consistent success over the years, with Nagarjuna acting as its host for multiple seasons. His charm and energy have been a major attention for the audience. However, recent reports suggest that there may be a change in the hosting lineup.

According to a report by Koimoi, Nagarjuna may not return for the upcoming season. Though he hasn’t officially confirmed his exit, the makers are reportedly exploring new options. One of the names doing the rounds is Nandamuri Balakrishna. Sources claim that the team has approached him to take over as the host for Season 9.

Discussions are still ongoing, and fans are waiting for an official announcement. Earlier, there were also rumors about Vijay Deverakonda stepping in as the host. However, that news was never confirmed.

As of now, the hosting seat for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 remains unconfirmed, with speculations keeping fans intrigued about what’s next.

