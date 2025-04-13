Remember viral 'wink' girl Priya Prakash Varrier? Takes over the Internet as she features alongside Ajith Kumar and Arjun Das in Good Bad Ugly

You might know Priya Prakash Varrier as the "wink girl" who went viral a few years ago across social media platforms. However, she is much more than just a viral sensation. She recently appeared in the Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly and stole the limelight with her performance. But before we dive deeper, let’s take a moment to know who she really is!

Who is Priya Prakash Varrier?

Priya Prakash Varrier was born on October 28, 1999, in Kerala. Her father, Prakash Varrier, works in the Central Excise Department, while her mother, Preetha, is a homemaker. The actress studied at Sandeepani Vidya Nikethan in Thrissur and later enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce program at Vimala College in 2018.

Priya gained nationwide attention in 2018 through her debut film Oru Adaar Love. A short clip from the song Maanikya Malaraya Poovi featuring her wink quickly went viral.

After her viral fame, Priya tried her hand at multiple film industries. She sang the Malayalam song Nee Mazhavillu Polen with Naresh Iyer in the film Finals (2019). She was also cast in the Hindi film Sridevi Bungalow alongside Arbaaz Khan, but the film has not been released due to legal hurdles.

In 2021, the actress made her Telugu debut in Check, where she played a honey trapper. She also made her Kannada film debut with the movie titled Vishnu Priya and featured in Dhanush’s directorial NEEK the same year. Recently, Priya appeared in Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar and drew attention once again for her performance alongside Arjun Das.

Priya Prakash Varrier's fangirl moment with Ajith Kumar

Priya Prakash Varrier recently took to her Instagram handle to express her deep admiration for Ajith Kumar. She also reflected on her time working with him on Good Bad Ugly. Priya shared how he made everyone on set feel included and appreciated his warmth, curiosity, and passion for life.

The actress fondly recalled their meals and conversations during the shoot, especially on the cruise. She was inspired by his patience and humility, calling him a gem and a true "sambavam" actor. Her most cherished career moment, she said, was dancing with him in Thottu Thottu.

Take a look at her post below:

Good Bad Ugly hit the big screens on April 10 and featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and several others alongside Ajith Kumar in prominent roles.

