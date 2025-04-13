ENHYPEN sets Coachella 2025 stage on fire with show-stopping performance; BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted vibing in crowd

The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival saw a surge of K-pop energy as ENHYPEN took over the Sahara stage with a performance that was nothing short of explosive. Making their highly anticipated Coachella debut, the seven-member group delivered a powerful and electrifying set that had fans, and even fellow idols, on their feet and fully immersed in the moment.

Advertisement

From the instant they stepped onto the stage, ENHYPEN exuded charisma, confidence, and stage mastery. Their setlist was a rollercoaster of emotions and energy, seamlessly transitioning from hard-hitting anthems to dreamy, atmospheric tracks. They kicked things off with the fan-favorite Blockbuster, immediately setting the tone for what would become one of the festival’s standout performances.

The group continued to impress with a mix of their biggest hits, including Drunk-Dazed, Bite Me, Blessed-Cursed, ParadoXXX Invasion, Paranormal, No Doubt and Future Perfect (Pass the MIC). Each song was accompanied by meticulously synchronized choreography and powerful vocal deliveries that proved ENHYPEN’s reputation as one of the most polished and dynamic K-pop acts of their generation.

The inclusion of tracks like Moonstruck, Daydream, and XO (Only if you say yes) added emotional depth and showed their range, while upbeat bangers like Sweet Venom and Brought the Heat Back ignited the crowd with infectious energy.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening for many fans, however, came not just from the performance itself, but from the unexpected sighting of BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the audience. Dressed casually and blending in with the crowd, Lisa was seen grooving to ENHYPEN’s set, clearly enjoying herself as she cheered them on. Fan-taken videos of her dancing and smiling quickly spread across social media, sparking a wave of excitement.

ENHYPEN’s Coachella moment was more than just a performance; it was a statement. They not only showcased their artistry to a diverse international audience but also demonstrated the continued influence and expansion of K-pop on global stages. The enthusiastic response from both fans and general festivalgoers alike reinforced the group’s ability to transcend language and cultural barriers through music, performance, and connection.

This milestone performance marks a new chapter in ENHYPEN’s rapidly growing global journey. The boys’ passion and professionalism were evident from start to finish, with each member delivering standout moments and commanding attention on their own while still functioning as a perfectly synchronized unit. With support from peers like Lisa and an ever-growing international fanbase, ENHYPEN’s path as a global powerhouse only seems to be getting brighter. And for those lucky enough to witness their desert debut live, it was a performance they won’t soon forget.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN drops seductive digital single Loose ahead of Coachella set, leaves fans' 'heart racing'