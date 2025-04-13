Gabriel Macht Reveals Harvey Specter Cameo in Suits LA Required 'Spontaneity and Trust' to Preserve Legacy

Gabriel Macht reprised his role as Harvey Specter in one of the initial episodes of Suits L.A. Prior to the actor stepping into the shoes of his iconic character, the makers hyped up the cameo appearance, making the audience anticipate the meeting of Ted Black and the lead of the original show. While the viewers enjoyed Macht’s role as Specter in the episode, it also brought the actor back into the limelight, where he spoke of the deep complexities he felt playing the role again.

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Macht shared that initially, he did not see himself playing the character. However, with the seasons of playing Harvey, he understood the layers of the character and revealed that by the end of the show, he began to act like his onscreen role.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, the actor shared a lot of traits that Harvey has, which Macht lacks, which he is perfectly fine with. The Because I Said So star claimed that his character in Suits has a tough exterior and a will to prove himself constantly. However, those elements do connect with him in real life.

Further speaking of the fandom that the role and Suits has created for him, the actor claimed it was insane looking at the numbers. Macht explained, “The fandom has been complete insanity—someone who wants to spend that kind of time with us on multiple reruns. I’ve met a couple of people who have watched the show four times, seven times, 10 times, or 15 times all the way through. You multiply that by 134 episodes.”

Advertisement

One of the factors that attracted the audience to the legal drama was the relationship between Mike Ross and Harvey Specter. The former character, played by Patrick J. Adams, provided the latter with the much-needed character arc, punching him into a completely new phase by the end of the nine seasons.

Speaking of his bond with Adams onscreen and offscreen, Macht revealed, “I think people like that chemistry, and Patrick and I had that on set and in real life as well.”

Suits is available to stream on Peacock, and Suits L.A. can be watched on NBC.

ALSO READ: Why Did Gabriel Macht Reprise His Role in Suits LA? Find Out as Harvey Specter Actor Recalls Chat With Its Creator