Who is Shriram Natarajan? Meet Tamil actor who has landed in trouble for sharing disturbing content online

Tamil actor Sri, also known as Shriram Natarajan, has sparked widespread concern after sharing disturbing content on social media. Typically known for maintaining a low profile, the actor’s sudden shift in online behavior has alarmed fans and followers. His recent photos and videos not only appear uncharacteristic but also reveal a significant physical transformation, with many pointing out his drastic weight loss. Before we dive deeper into this controversy, let us know who Sri is.

Who is actor Sri?

Sri, aka Shriram Natarajan, is an Indian actor known for his work in Tamil cinema. While studying Visual Communications at Alpha Arts and Science College and later Loyola College, he made his acting debut with the TV serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal on STAR Vijay.

Though he initially failed to land a role in Kalloori (2007), he was later cast in Balaji Sakthivel’s critically-acclaimed Vazhakku Enn 18/9 (2012). To prepare for the role, he observed the lifestyle of locals in Ramapuram. The film won multiple awards, including a National Award.

He was selective with scripts and turned down many roles, including one in Soodhu Kavvum. His second film Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum (2013), directed by Mysskin, also earned critical acclaim. However, Soan Papdi (2015) and Vil Ambu (2016) didn’t fare well commercially.

In 2017, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Maanagaram, which was both a critical and commercial success. Sri briefly appeared on Bigg Boss Tamil but exited early.

Actor Sri's social media posts

Actor Sri has left fans concerned after sharing explicit videos and photos on Instagram. His recent posts reveal a drastic weight loss, sparking speculation about his physical and mental health. Many fans have expressed their worry and asked about his whereabouts.

Known for staying low-key, Sri's sudden online behavior has shocked many. Some even questioned if he was battling depression. The actor was last seen in Yuvaraj Dhayalan's Irugapatru in 2023. A few fans have even tagged director Lokesh Kanagaraj and urged him to offer help.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

