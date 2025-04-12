Madhuri Dixit's velvet red, organza pink two-toned saree is equal parts royal and ravishing

The epitome of grace and elegance, Madhuri Dixit, has a decades-spanning legacy of mesmerizing her fans. With expressive eyes, jaw-dropping dance numbers, and unparalleled fashion moments, B-town's Dhak Dhak girl possesses fashion A-game like no other and her six-yard drapes always top the chart.

This time around, it was no different, as the 90s diva nailed a dual-tone saree aesthetic serving regality, panache, and allure. Looking like she came straight out of a vintage royal painting, Madhuri exuded charm and elegance in her six-yard drape, commanding attention like a queen.

Dixit’s latest saree sway was not a usual drape, as it featured a quirky mix of fabrics, colors, and embellishments. The regal flair boasted a red velvet and a soft pink hue and to everyone’s surprise, her garb turned out equal parts stunning and grandiose.

About the enigmatic saree, the pleated part of the saree that goes below the waist featured organza fabric with sequin embellishments. The soft pink hue and airy fabric added a whimsical appeal to her ethnic sway. On the flip side, the pallu of the saree had a different vibe going as it flaunted a bold red velvet hue with an intricately embroidered boundary. Mrs. Nene paired her gorgeous saree with a sleeveless ivory blouse that featured a back bow tie.

The expression queen’s saree was a well-thought-out sartorial execution because, regardless of different appeals—dreamy pink breezy organza and striking red regal velvet—the traditional drape exuded a beguiling and swoon-worthy charm.

Elevating the regality of her ethnic ensemble, Madhuri Dixit adorned an opulent neckpiece and matching earrings, impeccably complementing her queen-like vibe for the day. The choker with multi-layered pearl strings featured a drop-shaped kundan at the center, attached to a bigger kundan dangle, beautifully decorated with pearl embellishments. Her matching kundan earrings framed Dixit’s face gorgeously.

Further keeping up with her traditional yet regal glam, she accessorized her fit with chunky Kundan bangles and a ruby-embellished ring.

The 57-year-old didn’t miss it with her hairstyle either. The diva styled her hair in side-swept fashion with side strands gracefully twisted and tucked into her bun.

For a high-spirited promo evening, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress flaunted soft, glowy makeup with a dewy base, winged eyeliner, blushed-up cheeks, and mauve lipstick, topped with gloss.

Having debuted in the movie Abodh in 1984, Madhuri Dixit has had an era-defining fashion influence on the audience. The diva is still on an unbreakable streak of serving awe-inspiring fashion moments and captivating hearts with her eternal charm.

