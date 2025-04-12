Shilpa Shetty is ultimate C-suite siren in fiery red blazer pants attire
Shilpa Shetty in an all-red boss-babe ensemble is serving the ultimate corporate-core fashion inspo. Check out!
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to post a carousel of breathtaking pictures in a fiery red blazer-pant combo and we were perplexed as to how this 90s It-girl is still pulling off versatile ensembles like a pro. For her latest look, Shilpa Shetty, enrobed in a classy red blazer and flared trousers, redefined formal fashion.
The single-breasted blazer in a boxy fit at the shoulders and cinched waist created a striking silhouette. The lapel-collared blazer featured a black embellished button, framed with metal-like accents. Similar buttons also decorated the sleeve cuffs of the formal jacket. Shetty skipped any shirt or layering beneath the jacket, serving the trending power-suit look.
Mrs. Kundra paired her C-suite top with matching red pants, delivering a monochromatic yet arresting style. The flared red pants added a comfy-chic edge to the outfit.
As for accessories, Shilpa skipped any neckpiece, keeping her look understated and polished. However, she adorned several gold rings and a black tie bracelet. She further added an opulent gold bracelet with a square dial, adding to the regality of her corporate flair.
The reality TV judge slipped on black pointed stilettos with pencil heels, elevating her C-suite siren look.
Perfectly aligning with her boss-babe OOTD, Shilpa Shetty flaunted night-glam make-up, adding enigma to her already dangerous glare. She adorned a smokey eye makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and voluminous eyelashes. The Dhadkan star boasted bronzed-up glam with a highlighted glow and pouted in shimmery pink lips, serving killer looks.
Bollywood A-lister and fitness maven Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no less of a diva when it comes to fashion. The fan-favorite starlet has been serving awe-inspiring fashion moments since her debut in Baazigar (1993). Whether it be her moment-defining bodycon dresses in the iconic song “Chura ke dil mera” or gobsmacking beachwear in “Shut up and bounce,” the diva can literally ace any outfit, thanks to her bewitching charm and her well-maintained silhouette.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor exudes ‘Begum of Pataudi’ vibes in royal blue co-ords for her airport look