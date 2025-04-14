Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: When RK called his wife one of the most important actors in Indian cinema history

On April 14, 2022, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. Surrounded by close friends and family, the wedding marked a beautiful culmination of their relationship, which began in 2018 during the filming of Brahmastra. As the couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane to when Ranbir Kapoor praised Alia as one of the most important actors in the history of cinema, admiring her for balancing work, pregnancy, and the remarkable strength she has shown throughout.

In a 2022 conversation with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor expressed deep admiration for Alia Bhatt, stating that his praise wasn't merely because she was his wife. He remarked that Alia is likely one of the most significant actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Referring to her body of work, how she conducts herself, her strong value system, and what she stands for, Ranbir said he had rarely seen such strength in either men or women and believed it deserves respect.

Kapoor praised Alia Bhatt for her dedication and resilience during her pregnancy. He highlighted how she continued working tirelessly—shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, completing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and promoting Brahmastra alongside him and director Ayan Mukerji.

According to Ranbir, her professionalism and composure during this period were nothing short of exemplary. He further remarked that any criticism directed at her was simply the result of jealousy and mischief and shouldn't be taken seriously.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. The couple introduced Raha to the public during a Christmas event in 2023. In 2024, they celebrated her second birthday with a jungle-themed party attended by close friends and family.​

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for multiple films, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (Parts One and Two), and the much-anticipated Dhoom 4 and Animal Park.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's upcoming ventures feature Alpha, Maddock Films' Chamunda, and Love & War, where she will reunite on-screen with Ranbir.

