When Life Gives You Tangerines star IU’s 3 casual looks that scream ‘Queen of slay’ and are easy to recreate

When it comes to effortless fashion, many Korean actresses have been slaying to perfection. Lee Ji-Eun, also known as IU, has made fans go gaga over her music and acting skills in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Channeling soft girl aesthetics, the actress makes sure her style game is always on point. Her relaxing fits are easy to recreate and perfect to slay summer. So, let’s dive into her 3 looks that you can easily recreate this Spring and Summer season.

1. Purple mini-dress

IU’s look in a purple mini-dress is easy to recreate and slay the summer fashion. She wore a mini-dress with a halter neckline and off-shoulder sleeves that gave her look an extra trendy twist. The fitted bodice with the hint of skirt-like flare at the end added a chic and bold edge.

Recreating this same look, you can try a similar dress and can effortlessly style with the black boots just like the singer did. As for the accessories, she opted for silver earrings and left her cute bangs open.

2. Black top and denim jeans

Another simple IU look to recreate is perfect to enhance everyday style. She posted a photo casually, roaming around the city looking effortlessly cool in the simple black top with a round neckline and full sleeves. Keeping things simple, she teamed her top with light-blue denim jeans, having a high-on-waist fitting.

To recreate the same look, you can pair this outfit with cool black shoes and a cap. Also, just like her, you can tie your hair back into a bun.

3. Shirt and shorts

Want to beat the heat in style? Then, IU has got the perfect look for you. To recreate this look, you can get your hands on the white skirt, keeping the top button open. Later, pair it with the hot shorts; they can either be blue or black. When Life Gives You Tangerines actress decided to go with black here. And adding more style to it, she layered it with the blue jacket, keeping the front open.

This look serves as the right inspiration for a go-to coffee date, shopping, and hanging out with friends.

Lee Ji-eun proves that you don’t need over-the-top outfits to make a statement. Playing right with your daily outfits can easily give you a perfect look to step out. So girls, take inspiration and recreate these looks right.

