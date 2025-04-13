5 Best Dressed of the Week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, Kajol and more celebs who looked stunning and grabbed attention

Hey, fashion girlies! We are back with another best-dressed list where we will look at the celebs who hit the fashion bar this week. From traditional elegance to bold party outfits, here we’ve curated a list of 5 celebrities who proved their fashion sense will always be unmatchable. Excited? So, let’s dive into it!

1. Tamannaah Bhatia

For the first best-dressed look, we have Tamannaah Bhatia, who graced this week with her impressive traditional outfit. One such look that caught our attention was when she got dressed in the color of Shakti. The actress took to her social media handle to share her look in a stunning red anarkali with a round neckline and full sleeves. The delicate thread embroidery enhanced her femininity, and lastly, it had scalloped borders.

Coming to the bottom, she paired her red anarkali with the gharara. It had a flowy flare with lacework and embroidery. She completed her look with a simple red dupatta styled over her shoulder. Her hair was tied into a bun and decorated with red roses, and her forehead had a red bindi topped with a small yellow one.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

To attend a night event, Rashmika Mandanna decided to turn heads with her bold and glamorous look. She wore a velvet midi-dress from the renowned brand My Self Portrait. It had a strapless design with a plunging neckline, adding a modern edge. With the fitted bodice, the actress cascaded down to her ankle, making her the show-stopper of the party.

Giving equal attention to her styling, she opted for statement round earrings. For her hair, she decided to leave it open, parted in the middle. But the real charmer was her footwear. It was a wrap-around double flower sandal, channeling a romantic aesthetic.

3. Hania Aamir

It was a Hania Aamir week, indeed! She took the wedding fashion goals to a whole new level when she decided to slip into a white kurta and sharara. The kurta had a simple round neckline and half-sleeves, whereas the straight cut at the side made it usual. She teamed her kurta with the matching sharara, which was clinched to her thighs and turned into a full flare. At the edge, it was adorned with thick golden lace.

But the interesting part of her ensemble is still left. Yes, she completed her outfit with the mirror jaal veil. It was designed with golden threads arranged in criss-cross patterns and a mirror radiating the shine.

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday in a traditional outfit is always a moment we want to replay in our heads. For her movie promotions, she got ready in a sky-blue halter neckline and backless kurta with shades of pink and white prints, adding a playful charm. The kurta was also adorned with intricate detailing around the neckline and edge, giving it a festive charm. She teamed this stunning kurta with a blue sharara that cascaded down to a flare from her thighs.

She left her straight hair open, with the front strands secured at the back, and opted for round earrings as accessories. Ananya looked like an ethereal beauty.

5. Kajol

Lastly, for our best-dressed looks, we have Kajol serving looks in the six-yard fashion. She wore the sheer white saree that was graceful around her body with clean pleats around her waist and a pallu over her shoulder. The borders had meticulous detailing with frills. For the blouse, it opted for a simple mid-length sleeves design that had precise detailing all over it.

Not settling for anything less, she decided to accessorize her saree with a choker necklace and kadas. For a bold twist, she enhanced her eyes with smokey eyeshadow and completed the look with a blush glow and nude-shade lipstick.

So, fashionistas, that’s all we have for our best dressed this week, and we can’t wait to see how the next celebs will raise their fashion bar next. Till then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla!

