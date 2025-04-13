Beast on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Tamil actioner turns 3; know where to watch it online

Beast is a Tamil action comedy film that hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie was well-received– thanks to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's star power and performance. As the film completes three years since its release today, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Beast

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is currently available on Netflix and Sun NXT. Those who wish to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on these two platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Beast

The story of Beast revolves around Veera Raghavan, a RAW agent who captures terrorist Umar Farooq in Pakistan. However, a missile fired during the mission accidentally kills a child, leaving Veera deeply traumatized. Struggling with PTSD, he quits RAW and returns to Chennai. Months later, Veera meets Preethi at a wedding and joins a struggling security firm at her insistence.

Soon, terrorists led by Umar Saif hijack East Coast Mall, where Veera is on duty. Realizing the threat, he hides with a few others. The government, led by Deputy NSA Althaf, negotiates with the terrorists who demand Farooq’s release. Veera kills and captures some terrorists and infiltrates their ranks in disguise.

As events escalate, Veera kidnaps the Home Minister’s family to counter the terrorists. Eventually, he defeats Saif and rescues the hostages. Though Farooq is released at the border, Veera later captures him again.

Cast and crew of Beast

Beast is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, with production handled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film’s visual style is crafted by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, while the editing is done by R. Nirmal. The soundtrack and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The cast features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role as Veeraraghavan, also known as Veera. Pooja Hegde plays Preethi, his love interest. Selvaraghavan portrays Deputy NSA Althaf Hussain, and VTV Ganesh appears as Dominic Irudhayaraj. Ankur Vikal plays the antagonist, Umar Saif, while Aparna Das appears as Aparna. Shine Tom Chacko plays one of the terrorists, with comic relief provided by Yogi Babu as Jill and Redin Kingsley as Jack.

