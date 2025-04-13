Kim Soo Hyun's 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nomination called out for ‘misogyny’ as judge defends snubbing Kim Ji Won

The Baeksang Arts Awards, the most prestigious award ceremony in South Korea’s entertainment industry, found itself at the center of unexpected controversy in 2024. While Queen of Tears, a drama sensation that shattered viewership records and captured hearts worldwide, was celebrated for its artistic merit, the glaring absence of lead actress Kim Ji Won from the Best Actress nominees list ignited a firestorm across social media.

Now, nearly a year after the dust had seemingly settled, the controversy has resurfaced in full force following comments from Baeksang judge and veteran culture critic Jeong Deok Hyeon. His recent remarks, intended to clarify the decision-making process, have instead reignited debate and deepened the divide between the judging panel and the public.

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, quickly became one of the most-watched dramas of 2024, crossing the rare 20% national viewership mark: an achievement that placed it among the highest-rated Korean dramas in recent history. The emotional storytelling and outstanding performances by the lead actors were widely praised, with many calling it the defining K-drama of the year.

So when Baeksang announced its nominations, fans expected both leads to be recognized. While Kim Soo Hyun secured a nomination for Best Actor, Kim Ji Won was noticeably and to many, inexplicably, left out of the Best Actress category. The backlash was immediate and fans flooded forums and comment sections with frustration and disbelief.

In a recent appearance on a talk show, Jeong Deok Hyeon addressed the controversy publicly for the first time. According to him, the timing of the show’s release played a critical role in how the nominations were decided. “When the first round of judging started, it started pretty early,” Jeong explained. “Queen of Tears hadn’t even begun airing yet. So there was a lot of debate over whether to include it or not. Since it barely made the cutoff, there’s actually an original standard. If a certain percentage has aired, then it becomes eligible. But it was difficult for us to judge it properly without having seen the full content.”

Jeong elaborated that during the screening period, Kim Soo Hyun’s acting stood out from the beginning, whereas Kim Ji Won’s performance had not yet reached its peak in the early episodes. “At the point we were watching it, Kim Soo hyun’s performance stood out clearly, but Kim Jiwon hadn’t really shined yet on the video. That’s why she didn’t make it into the nominations and actually, we explained all this to Kim Jiwon’s agency and the actress also heard it and accepted it all. The public doesn’t know, though, so they just criticize us.”

But he also admitted a factor that didn’t sit well with many fans: “But awards like this, honestly, there’s a bit of luck involved.” Instead of easing tensions, Jeong’s explanation has only sparked renewed frustration online. Fans quickly pointed out the inconsistency in the logic: if the drama wasn’t fully eligible due to timing, how was Kim Soo Hyun nominated at all? If only partial performances were available for review, why was judgment passed on Kim Ji Won’s role at all?

Others viewed the situation as part of a larger pattern of gender bias in the industry, where male actors are often celebrated for their performances, while female leads are overlooked or undervalued. Despite the lack of official recognition from Baeksang, Kim Ji Won’s portrayal of Hong Hae In, a wealthy heiress, has been widely hailed as one of the most compelling female performances in K-drama history. As the debate around the Baeksang snub continues, one thing is certain: fans are not letting this moment pass quietly.

Discussions around transparency in award selection, equitable recognition of talent, and systemic industry biases have all been amplified in the wake of this controversy. And while trophies may sit on shelves, it’s clear that Kim Ji Won’s impact lives on in the hearts of fans, where no committee vote is needed.

