Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva shaves off her head as she visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala

Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva has reached Tirumala to seek blessings at Lord Venkateswara amidst her son Mark Shankar recovering from an injury in a school fire accident. A few photos of Anna, shaving off her head have gone viral on social media. X (twitter) page of Pawan Kalyan’s party- Jana Sena Party, has shared a photos along with a caption saying Anna has donated her hair after the temple visit.

According to a report in Gulte, Pawan Kalyan’s wife also signed a religious declaration, which is usually signed by non-Hindu people who are visiting Tirumala. It’s a tradition for non-Hindu people visiting holy Hindu shrine of Tirumala. The declaration form is about her full faith and permit to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Check out pics of Anna Lezhneva from Tirupati:

For the unversed, there are multiple reasons why one shaves off head during their visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. Many devotees take a vow (mokku), a promise to donate their hair if a wish or prayer is fulfilled. It’s a way of showing gratitude to the Lord for blessings received. Also, many devotees bathe, shave their heads, and then go to seek blessings, feeling spiritually renewed.

On April 8 2025, Pawan Kalyan and Anna's son, Mark Shankar, sustained burn injuries during a fire incident that occurred at a school in Singapore. The fire took place at the River Valley Shophouse, leading to injuries among several students. Mark Shankar experienced burns on his hands and thighs, which required medical treatment, including a bronchoscopy.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who rushed to Singapore to see his son, is back in India. He was spotted at the Hyderabad airport earlier today

