KNK’s Kim Hyun Jong to miss Taiwan concert on April 12 due to health issues, group to perform as a trio

KNK member Kim Hyun Jong will be absent from the group’s upcoming concert in Taipei due to health concerns, according to an official announcement from the agency. The event, titled ‘KNK KINGDOM: TAIWAN’, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 12, at TAIPEI Clapper Studio.

The agency released a statement addressing fans’ concerns, saying:

Advertisement

“Hello. We regret to inform you that KNK member Kim Hyun Jong will be unable to participate in the 'KNK KINGDOM: TAIWAN' concert scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at TAIPEI Clapper Studio due to health reasons.

We sincerely apologize to those who were looking forward to the performance and ask for your kind understanding and patience. Kim Hyun Jong will take some time off to focus on his recovery and health.

The 'KNK KINGDOM: TAIWAN' concert will proceed with Lee Dongwon, Jeong Inseong, and Kim Jihun. We truly appreciate your continued support for KNK.”

It was confirmed that Kim Hyun Jong will be taking a break from activities to focus on his recovery and overall well-being. The agency emphasized that his health is the top priority, stating again:

“Kim Hyun Jong will take some time off to focus on his recovery and health.”

While Kim Hyun Jong’s sudden absence is undoubtedly disappointing news for KNK fans who were eagerly anticipating a full-group performance, the concert will still go on with Lee Dongwon, Jeong In Seong, and Kim Ji Hun performing as a trio.

Advertisement

The agency expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during this time:

“We truly appreciate your continued support for KNK. Thank you, as always, for your love and encouragement for the group.”

Kim Hyun Jong, who joined KNK in 2022, has been a valuable part of the team, known for his powerful vocals, stage presence, and strong connection with fans. Though he won’t be present in Taipei, fans around the world are sending their heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery and return to the stage.

KNK fans have responded with understanding and messages of support, with many emphasizing that Kim Hyun Jong’s health comes first and expressing hope to see him return stronger in future performances.

ALSO READ: Was Ji Chang Wook removed from Baeksang 2024 nominations because of Kim Soo Hyun?