Who is Anupama Parameswaran? Meet Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon co-star rumored to be dating Dhruv Vikram

Anupama Parameswaran is making waves online, not just for her upcoming films but also due to the growing speculation about her personal life. The actress recently sparked dating rumours with Dhruv Vikram after fans noticed a shared playlist on a music app. What caught even more attention was the playlist’s profile picture, which allegedly shows the duo sharing a kiss. As the buzz continues to grow, many are curious to know more about Anupama.

Who is Anupama Parameswaran?

Anupama Parameswaran, born in 1996 in Irinjalakuda in Kerala, hails from a Malayali family. She is the daughter of Parameswaran Erekkath and Sunitha Parameswaran and has a younger brother named Akshay. Anupama studied Communicative English at CMS College, Kottayam, but left to pursue a career in films.

She made her acting debut with the Malayalam blockbuster Premam opposite Nivin Pauly and later appeared in James & Alice before stepping into Telugu cinema with A Aa, alongside Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She reprised her Premam role in its Telugu remake and debuted in Tamil with Kodi opposite Dhanush.

Her other notable films include Shatamanam Bhavati, Tej I Love You, Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Krishnarjuna Yudham, and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.

In 2019, she entered Kannada cinema with Natasaarvabhowma, followed by Telugu films like Rakshasudu and Karthikeya 2. In 2024, Anupama starred in Tillu Square and recently, gained fame for her role in Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon. Some of her upcoming projects include Bison, JSK, Lockdown, Paradha, and Pet Detective, amongst many.

Anupama and Dhruv Vikram dating rumors

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran have become the centre of dating rumours after fans noticed something unusual. A playlist named Blue Moon was spotted on a music app. It featured several romantic songs and the playlist’s profile picture, which allegedly shows them kissing, added to the buzz.

So far, neither actors have confirmed or denied the rumors. Meanwhile, they will soon be seen together in a Tamil film titled Bison. The sports drama is directed by Mari Selvaraj and focuses on kabaddi. After its theatrical release, the film is set to stream on Netflix.

