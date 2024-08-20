Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar flaunts her elegant velvet ethnic wear in new PICS

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has taken social media on fire as she shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous green outfit on Instagram today (August 20). She looks absolutely stunning in the lovely outfit, perfect for all Indian wear lovers. Without wasting much time, let’s get into decoding her fashion statement.

The Vamsi actress is clad in an oh-so-beautiful ethnic outfit comprising a green kurta and pant set. The dress is made of pure velvet and looks stunning on Namrata. She opted for a V-neck knee-length kurta and paired it with matching pants. The highlight of the outfit has to be its delicate and elaborate embroidery on the kurta. Besides, the trendy full-length bell sleeves add to the glamor of the outfit.

To complete her look, Mrs. Mahesh Babu opted for silver juttis (ethnic footwear) with beautiful silver work and a pair of matching earrings. She ditched all other jewelry to keep the look simple but wore a fern-green bracelet on one hand.

Talking about her makeup, Namrata Shirodkar went for a subtle yet elegant glam look. The Ezhupunna Tharakan actress went for a smooth base and layered it with loads of mascara and winged eyeliner.

Moreover, Namrata Shirodkar finished her makeup with a baby pink lip shade matching her eyeshadow. Talking about the diva’s look, how can we miss her short, wavy hair that further enhanced her overall look ten-fold?

Advertisement

With such stunning looks, it is impossible to say that Mahesh Babu’s wife is in her fifties. This Namrata Shirodkar-approved fit can make it to several occasions, especially for ethnic themes.

What do you think about Namrata Shirodkar’s ethnic look? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Namrata left showbiz soon after her marriage to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on February 10, 2005. She last appeared on the silver screen in the 2004 Hindi film Bride and Prejudice, in which she was featured alongside former Miss World and superstar Aishwarya Rai. After leaving acting, the former actress is currently living her family life in Hyderabad by raising her two kids, Sitara and Gautam.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Samantha slips into colorful knitted top, slays 2 different looks in 6 hours