Priyanka Chopra sets perfect tone for musical night with her sleek and striking black bodycon dress alongside Hrithik Roshan

Priyanka Chopra has mastered the art of making understated yet impactful fashion statements with her outfits, and we are here for it. Accompanied by Nick Jonas, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan at a musical night, the actress decided to look classy and elegant in the black bodycon dress that served some serious concert night look. Here is a detailed breakdown.

The star decided to attend the musical night in her all-black look, and for that, she decided to slip into a stunning and minimally-designed bodycon dress. Her black bodycon dress had a deep V-neckline that cascaded to floor-length, adding a bit of dramatic effect. The black neckline was bordered with white, following the same V-shape, and the fitted full sleeves added a cozy effect. For the effortless movement, the ensemble had a cut at the back, blending a comfy and trendy edge equally.

If you’re looking for a stylish party dress that provides equal comfort and trendsetting vibes, then this Priyanka Chopra-inspired dress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Her styling tips are also worth taking notes.

The Citadel actress decided to complete her look with black ankle-length boots that ensured chic and comfortable vibes. Also, framing her face beautifully, she left her shoulder-length hair open, parted at the side. As for the accessories, she wore a statement Bvlgari watch on her wrist and a ring on her last finger. With minimal and striking accessories, the actress proved that she’s always about “less is more”.

Adding to her mesmerizing beauty, she decided to elevate her facial features with the radiant base. Also, she added a rosy blush glow on her cheekbones, defined brows, and dark-shade lipstick.

Complementing her style, Nick Jonas also decided to get dressed in the dark theme ensemble with the brown knit t-shirt as the inner, black leather jacket, and black pants. He kept his hair and beard well-groomed. Whereas Hrithik Roshan kept it all-black with a t-shirt, jacket, and jeans. He completed his look with the green muffler tied around his neck.

Priyanka Chopra’s black bodycon dress is perfect for concert nights, dinner date nights, and hangouts with friends. With her dark-theme outfit, minimal accessories, and minimal makeup, she proved that it’s always about less is more when done right.

