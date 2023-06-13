EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal to shoot Drishyam 3 simultaneously, Jeethu Joseph working on screenplay

In 2013, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph created the epic thriller, Drishyam, which eventually got a remake with Ajay Devgn in Hindi, Kamal Haasan in Tamil and Venkatesh in Telugu. The film won appreciation across the country and over the years became one of the most iconic franchises of Indian Cinema. Years later, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph came up with Drishyam 2, which saw a direct to digital premiere, which was replicated by Venkatesh and team for Telugu too. However, Ajay Devgn and his producer partners, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak decided to take a brave call and got the Drishyam sequel in cinema halls.

The basic plot of Drishyam 3 is locked

The film proved to be one of the biggest money spinners of 2022 and emerged a blockbuster for Ajay Devgn. It also holds the record of being the highest grossing thriller in Hindi. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Drishyam 3 has gotten into the development stage and it is proving to be a collaboration between the creators in Hindi and Malayalam. “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

The team of Drishyam (Hindi and Malayalam) are working in tandem with the long-term vision of shooting for both the films together. “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date,” the source added.

Spoiler Free experience of Drishyam 3 for Hindi and Malayalam audience

The thought behind this is to ensure a spoiler free experience for the viewers. “The power of Drishyam rests in the suspense and as it has happened in the past, there is a section that has already seen the version that arrives first. Everyone working on Drishyam want to provide the best experience to it’s audience, and not spoil the twists and turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise and what better than having an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what next,” the source concluded.

Drishyam 3 is expected to go on floors sometime in 2024 and the exact timelines will be decided once the screenplay is locked. Ajay Devgn is meanwhile gearing up for his next with Vikas Bahl in London and will follow that up with Singham Again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ajay Devgn.

