Why Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Being Dragged Into Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet’s Coachella Outing? Fans Draw Strange Comparison

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended Coachella on the second day of the event, when Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, performed. The fans found the situation odd and slammed the mother of two for stalking the rapper while in a relationship with the actor. Scott and The Kardashians star dated six years and shared two kids before calling it quits in January 2023.

As the fans were quick enough to make a connection between Jenner's appearance at the event and Scott's performance, they claimed it is "diabolical."

The fans took to their social media accounts and shared their thoughts over the potential coincidence. One of the users, on their X account, stated, "Right on time for Travis Scott." Another one of the fans wondered, "What did Travis do?"

The third netizen went on to compare Kylie and Travis' situation with that of Justin and Hailey Bieber with Selena Gomez. The netizen wrote, "They are stalking Travis. Imagine if Hailey did this with Selena; she would get dragged all over the internet."

Meanwhile, ahead of his performance at Coachella, Scott shared a picture of his kids standing on the balcony and, alongside it in the caption, wrote, “My Gang.”

Jenner and Chalamet were also seen being intimate during the music event, and they were snapped with their hands always on each other. The duo also shared some PDA moments following their awkward tennis outing last month.

The duo also sparked rumors of problems in their paradise, as the fans noticed that while the Call Me By Your Name actor was focused on the game, Jenner was continuously asking for attention by a kiss, with eye contact intact.

