Kareena Kapoor exudes ‘Begum of Pataudi’ vibes in royal blue co-ords for her airport look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and fashion-forward divas in B-town. While her red-carpet looks are swoon-worthy, her laid-back fits don’t disappoint either. The fashionista knows how to turn heads, whether on-camera or off-camera, and her latest airport look is a testament to that.

The Begum of Pataudi exuded understated regality in her royal blue airport ensemble, which will surely make its way onto fashion connoisseurs' mood boards. The diva wore a lightweight, relaxed, and breezy shirt on her recent outing, beating the summer heat in style. The blue shirt featured frills at the front, running all the way below the hemline, adding a voguish touch to an otherwise plain attire.

The button-up blue shirt, with long sleeves, had a hemline ending at the thighs, making it a chic staple.

The Buckingham Murders actress styled her cool-toned yet hot shirt with matching pants. The flared bottoms, in a relaxed fit, were breathable and striking, adding a monochromatic and attractive edge to her OOTD.

Our Poo has a knack for playing with contrasts, and her latest look was no exception. Kapoor paired her all-blue outfit with black mules—but not just any mules. The diva shares a love for fancy footwear and juttis, so her shoes were far from basic. The black pointy mules with block heels featured silver embellishments in a square pattern on the top, adding to the regality of her ensemble.

She flung on a black utility bag, matching her shoes, to serve an understated but mindfully put-together flair.

The Crew actress went make-up-free for her morning airport look, as she often does, flaunting her flawless and gracefully aging skin. She wore square-framed sunglasses, exuding effortless chic vibes.

The fashion maven skipped any jewelry for the day and served a polished look by putting her hair in a sleek updo, giving “I woke up like this” glam.

