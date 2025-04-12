Kareena Kapoor exudes ‘Begum of Pataudi’ vibes in royal blue co-ords for her airport look
Kareena Kapoor’s ‘monochromatic but never melancholic’ blue outfit for the airport is equal parts luxury and classy. Check out her fit!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and fashion-forward divas in B-town. While her red-carpet looks are swoon-worthy, her laid-back fits don’t disappoint either. The fashionista knows how to turn heads, whether on-camera or off-camera, and her latest airport look is a testament to that.
The Begum of Pataudi exuded understated regality in her royal blue airport ensemble, which will surely make its way onto fashion connoisseurs' mood boards. The diva wore a lightweight, relaxed, and breezy shirt on her recent outing, beating the summer heat in style. The blue shirt featured frills at the front, running all the way below the hemline, adding a voguish touch to an otherwise plain attire.
The button-up blue shirt, with long sleeves, had a hemline ending at the thighs, making it a chic staple.
The Buckingham Murders actress styled her cool-toned yet hot shirt with matching pants. The flared bottoms, in a relaxed fit, were breathable and striking, adding a monochromatic and attractive edge to her OOTD.
Our Poo has a knack for playing with contrasts, and her latest look was no exception. Kapoor paired her all-blue outfit with black mules—but not just any mules. The diva shares a love for fancy footwear and juttis, so her shoes were far from basic. The black pointy mules with block heels featured silver embellishments in a square pattern on the top, adding to the regality of her ensemble.
She flung on a black utility bag, matching her shoes, to serve an understated but mindfully put-together flair.
The Crew actress went make-up-free for her morning airport look, as she often does, flaunting her flawless and gracefully aging skin. She wore square-framed sunglasses, exuding effortless chic vibes.
The fashion maven skipped any jewelry for the day and served a polished look by putting her hair in a sleek updo, giving “I woke up like this” glam.
