Varsham on OTT: Where to watch Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan's romantic actioner as it gears up for its re-release

Varsham is a Telugu romantic action film that is all set to return to the big screens on May 23, 2025. Directed by Sobhan, the movie was a hit, and fans loved the on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan. If you're looking to watch the film online before its re-release, keep reading.

Where to watch Varsham

Those who haven't watched Prabhas and Trisha's Varsham can watch it online on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video from the comfort of their homes.

Official trailer and plot of Varsham

Varsham follows the journey of Venkat, an unemployed young man, and Sailaja, a girl from a middle-class background. They meet on a train ride to Warangal and grow close after dancing in the rain. Their love deepens with every rainy encounter.

Meanwhile, Sailaja catches the attention of a vicious politician named Bhadranna. Her father, Ranga Rao, is greedy and agrees to Bhadranna’s marriage proposal. Later, a film producer offers Sailaja an acting role, which seems more profitable to Ranga Rao. He creates misunderstandings between her and Venkat, causing a painful breakup.

Sailaja becomes a film star, while Venkat moves to Vizag and works at a quarry. Bhadranna learns of Sailaja’s success and kidnaps her. Her producer, Seenayya, seeks Venkat’s help and he rescues her, and they reunite. Furious, Bhadranna tries to kill Venkat during a festival and he defeats him after a fierce fight.

Cast and crew of Varsham

Varsham is helmed by director Sobhan, with the screenplay crafted by MS Raju and dialogues written by the Paruchuri Brothers. The narrative is developed by Veeru Potla. Cinematography is managed by S Gopal Reddy, while KV Krishna Reddy takes care of the film’s editing. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The movie features Prabhas as the male lead, Venkat, and Trisha as Kola Sailaja, fondly called Sailu. Gopichand portrays the main antagonist, Bhadranna. The supporting cast includes none other than Sriranjani as Venkat’s mother and Ranganath as his father. Sangeetha plays the role of Sailaja’s mother, Bharathi, while Prakash Raj appears as her father, Kola Ranga Rao.

